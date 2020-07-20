St. Louis Park is recommending that residents wear masks but will not require them in the city.
Mayor Jake Spano issued a proclamation July 17 strongly urging individuals to wear a face covering in indoor spaces accessible to the public.
“Individuals are strongly urged to wear face coverings in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, public transportation, entertainment venues, common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings and outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” a city statement says.
The St. Louis Park City Council planned to approve a resolution July 20 with the same language as the proclamation. The council rejected an ordinance that would have had the force of law, though.
Several cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minnetonka and Edina, have moved toward stronger mask mandates in many public areas. However, some St. Louis Park City Council members worried about the ability of people to afford masks and the potential for confrontations over the issue, particularly arguments targeting people of color.
COVID-19 cases disproportionately affect Black and Native people and the Latinx community, Racial Equity Manager Alicia Sojourner said during a July 13 council work session on the topic. However, she said Black men and Asian people in particular have been targeted and racially profiled at times in Minnesota depending on whether or not they wear a mask.
“We’ve seen it with police, retail store workers, owners, the overall public within St. Louis Park,” Sojourner said. “We’ve heard that a number of times (have occurred) where it almost becomes verbally violent.”
Sojourner described stories in St. Louis Park involving “white bodies policing Black and brown bodies.”
Enforcement of a mask ordinance in St. Louis Park may not be practical, Senior Management Analyst Maria Solano said.
“It can also create a higher anxiety if some of our staff are implementing or enforcing that, such as our police department,” Solano said.
Many cities with requirements are focusing on education, but doing so can cause confusion about expectations, Solano added.
“It’s not a good practice to pass a policy that’s unenforceable,” Solano said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed remarked, “I am honestly baffled at what we’re trying to do here if the policy that we’re trying to pass is not enforceable.”
If the measure is not enforced, she said, “Is it just then a piece of paper and (we) pat ourselves on the back?”
To clarify her position, Mohamed stressed, “I am not comfortable in mandating a face mask because of the things that might happen to the Black and brown communities.”
However, Councilmember Larry Kraft said a University of Washington study estimated that 33,000 fewer COVID-related deaths would occur by October nationwide if 95% of people wore masks in public.
“It’s obvious that it reduces the risk for virus transmission from people that don’t know they have it to others,” Kraft said.
He called for a mask mandate with a phased-in approach to enforcement coupled with educational outreach and a supply of masks for residents and businesses.
“Anecdotally, I’ve heard that some businesses would like us to do this because it makes it easier for them to require that of their customers,” Kraft said.
But Councilmember Rachel Harris, using an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, said, “I am conscious of the impact for our BIPOC community and I’m reticent to add a practice, enforcement, that would be perceived as separating them from their neighbors.”
That rationale for not adopting a mask requirement could be misunderstood by the community, said Councilmember Margaret Rog. She compared it to council statements that the council would cease saying the Pledge of Allegiance before each regular meeting due to concern about impacts on immigrants, a decision that prompted a major reaction and led the council to reverse its decision.
“There was significant backlash against the BIPOC community, so that’s what I’m wanting to avoid,” Rog said.
She also pointed to a campaign she has observed while working in Minneapolis to encourage masks.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on masking in the Black community in North Minneapolis so, to me, I feel confident that, despite the complications, this is the right thing,” Rog said.
Mohamed disputed the applicability of the comparison to the Pledge of Allegiance debate, noting that no immigrants had asked the city to take that action. With a mask mandate, she said, “There’s actual consequences.”
Mohamed suggested more people of color may have to enforce the mandate in stores as well.
Harris added that St. Louis Park does not have the resources to support an ordinance “and therefore it feels largely symbolic.”
The arguments prompted Councilmember Anne Mavity to prefer a resolution to an ordinance due to the difference in legal weight, but she said, “If we can say no shirts, no shoes, no service when those aren’t actually really health issues, we can certainly say masks.”
She later added, “We have speed limits, and I’m guessing we’re not getting 100% compliance with those, either, and that doesn’t mean we don’t have them.”
Mohamed responded, “Those are for the safety of everyone without disproportionately affecting anybody else, so they’re not the same.”
Although the council could not take a vote at the July 13 study session, Spano declared at about 11 p.m., “We’re moving forward with the resolution. I don’t want to litigate the details of this anymore.”
Sojourner advised the council, “Let’s control the ‘Karen’ situation with masks.”
Dictionary.com defines the term Karen as “a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.”
To council members other than Mohamed, Sojourner said, “Let’s utilize and amplify the white privilege and power you all have and talk to your neighbors, especially your white neighbors, about not policing Black and brown bodies and stepping in when they see things happening as well.”
In a video message posted July 14, Spano announced the plan for a resolution requesting that people wear masks in many places in St. Louis Park.
“Our senior population is disproportionately dying from this, and they’re getting it from people who are between the ages of 20 and 40, so we need to be looking out for our elders,” said Spano, who said during the study session that his grandmother had died of COVID.
St. Louis Park has had 180 cases of COVID in long-term care sites, Fire Chief Steve Koering said.
In the video message, Spano said wearing masks would help schools plan for the next school year, that a resolution “levels the playing field” between businesses with varying requirements and that it could help avoid a second shutdown.
As for the resolution, he said, “We are not criminalizing not wearing a mask; you’re not going to get a ticket.”
