Calling LGBTQ+ residents of St. Louis Park an integral part of the city’s diversity, the St. Louis Park City Council issued a proclamation proclaiming June as Pride Month.

The city has issued such proclamations in the past, but Mayor Jake Spano noted that city staff members drafted new language this year.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments