That does not count a new tax for climate initiatives and development that provoked controversy
St. Louis Park residents should expect higher city property taxes next year as the City Council works on a significant increase.
Last month, the council approved a preliminary general levy increase of 6.5% along with adding another $500,000 in a new Economic and Development Authority levy not included in the general increase figures.
Along with a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy increase of about $81,000, to $1.5 million, Councilmember Larry Kraft calculated the total amount levied for city property taxes would be closer to an 8% increase. As a result, he and Councilmember Margaret Rog voted against the new Economic and Development Authority levy in September. Kraft argued that creating a new levy not included in the general levy decreased transparency for taxpayers. However, the other five members of the council disagreed and voted in favor of the new tax.
City figures show that the owner of a $336,000 home would pay 2022 city taxes of about $1,420 for the general levy increase, a hike of about $148 from last year. When the HRA and EDA levies are factored in, the total for all city taxes would amount to about $1,483 for the same homeowner, an increase of about $160.
Of the half-million dollars in new taxes the EDA levy would generate, $300,000 would go toward business-focused city initiatives relating to climate change. The remaining $200,000 would go toward salaries in the city’s development fund.
Of the $1.5 million for the HRA levy, $400,000 would fund housing staff salaries while the rest would go toward the city’s housing trust fund.
Under the preliminary levy amount the council approved, the general levy would increase about $2.4 million, to about $38.7 million.
“The primary driver of the levy is debt service on the Dakota Bridge project, increases to capital items from supply chain demands, and inflationary increases including staffing costs,” a city staff report says.
The bridge project involves a span underway for pedestrians and other trail users over railroad tracks that have divided Edgewood Avenue from Dakota Park near Peter Hobart Elementary School. Debt for another bridge project at Louisiana Avenue will affect the levy in a future year.
As of an Oct. 11 study session, council members had been leaning toward a slightly lower general levy hike, with staff proposing a 5.58% final levy increase for taxes payable in 2022 instead of a 6.5% increase.
Staff proposed using savings in health insurance, which will drop by 5% next year, for funding increased staffing levels, helping to lower the overall levy increase. Those new or upgraded positions include a new sustainability specialist at a cost of about $91,000, a new dispatch supervisor for the price of about $113,000, increased mental health professional services for police and fire departments for a cost of $31,000, and moving the race equity program specialist position to full-time, a cost increase of about $16,000.
Debate over new tax
During the September debate over the new EDA levy, Chief Financial Officer Melanie Schmitt told council members that they could levy even more for the new levy if they desired to do so.
Kraft replied, “My concern on this around transparency is creating a perception that – even though unintended – that we’re hiding the true number of the levy increase.”
While proponents of the new EDA levy asserted it would create a stable funding source for climate action and development, Kraft pointed out that a future council could still eliminate it and questioned how it would be more stable than using the general levy.
Kraft said he supported the dollar amounts for climate-related spending and the development fund but argued it should be part of the general levy, which would reflect what he considered a more accurate increase of 7.8% or 7.9%.
Schmitt countered that the EDA levy would be “actually a little more transparent” because the climate and development funding in it is “not buried in anything” in the overall, larger general levy. She later asserted future councils would be less likely to cut the funding amid potential future budget cuts than if they were part of a general levy.
“It’s not at risk of ever being cut 10% here or 10% there,” agreed Councilmember Lynette Dumalag. “It’s always going to be safe.”
However, Rog pointed out the council had redirected HRA levy funds for infrastructure improvements at Louisiana Avenue in the past.
“When we think about these funds being sort of guaranteed or secure, that’s not for us to say unless we plan to be here forever,” Rog said.
But Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said approving the EDA levy preliminarily would give the city flexibility.
“This does not mean that we’re going to go forward with it, and it does not mean that we’re not going to go forward with it,” she said. “That being said, I am in favor of this levy.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris said she believed city staff had come up with a creative solution to fund St. Louis Park’s sustainability goals on an annual basis. But while she voted for the EDA levy, she said of the main levy, “I am also greatly opposed to such a high tax levy.”
Harris ultimately did vote with all other council members for the preliminary levy increase of 6.5% in September. She and Rog said they hoped to scrutinize spending with the goal of a lower final amount, though.
During the Oct. 11 meeting, the council debated budget specifics and received an overview of proposed utility rates for 2022. City staff and financial consultant with Ehlers and Associates have suggested annual utility fund increases through 2031. Under the proposal, the city would increase revenue for the water fund by 4.5% annually, would increase funding for the sanitary sewer fund by 3.5% annually, would raise revenue for the storm drainage and stormwater fund by 6% each year and would increase revenue for the solid waste fund by 5.25% every year.
Estimated utility rates for a median-value single-family home would increase an estimated $60 for 2022, according to a city calculation.
