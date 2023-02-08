Slightly more than a year after a major bridge opened at Dakota Park, St. Louis Park is considering building another bridge and replacing a nearby sewer line at a cost of nearly $1 million.
In late 2021, the city opened up the Dakota-Edgewood Trail Bridge, a structure that cost about $2.5 million. The total project cost more than $3.6 million when including trail work on each side. The winding structure spans the BNSF Railway tracks that would otherwise cut Dakota Park off from the neighborhoods north of the tracks.
Now the St. Louis Park City Council is wondering whether to replace a much smaller pedestrian bridge in Dakota Park after learning that cost estimates for a new bridge increased by $220,000 due to inflation.
The existing bridge crosses a ditch-like stormwater retention area that connects a playground at Dakota Park with a dog park.
The 65-foot bridge, which is 6 feet wide, had been moved from another location to the park sometime in the 1990s, according to a city staff report. An inspection by consultant WSB & Associates in 2016 found that the steel truss and wood deck of the bridge had deteriorated. The consultant recommended continued monitoring and planning for the bridge replacement. The city subsequently began making formal plans for a new bridge at the site in 2018.
An inspection in 2021 found that the condition of the bridge and its foundation had not changed significantly, but inspectors continued to recommend replacement because the main steel truss deterioration cannot be repaired. The city did make repairs to the wooden deck in 2021. The city clears snow by hand due to the bridge’s structural problems and relatively narrow width.
The city had planned to replace the bridge during the construction of the Dakota-Edgewood Trail bridge over the railroad tracks but decided to postpone it as a way of maintaining access to a larger section of the park. City staff began working on preliminary replacement plans after work on the trail bridge wrapped up.
The smaller bridge project would also include replacing 350 feet of sanitary sewer pipes, which city staff said would prevent sewer backups. That work is a major topic in the city after backups related to water main breaks on Minnetonka Boulevard caused millions of dollars in damage last year.
According to the city report, the sanitary sewer segment in the park that would be replaced has sagged and requires weekly monitoring.
“The line experiences backups about once a year that require jetting,” a staff report says. “If not addressed, a backup on the main could potentially result in a backup into the basements of homes that rely on this line for service.”
The cost to replace the sanitary sewer main is a large part of the project, with an estimated cost of $416,500.
“This work is necessary and is recommended to be completed regardless of what bridge design option is chosen,” the city staff report says.
A new, prefabricated steel truss bridge would increase the project costs to an estimated $961,500.
City staff studied the option of removing the existing bridge without replacing it, creating a timber boardwalk instead or replacing the bridge with a steel truss bridge.
If removed entirely, the city would build a multi-use trail on the west side of the low-lying area south to 27th Street that would then lead to the east side of the stormwater retention area. An existing sidewalk would also be widened to 10 feet. That option would cost an estimated $192,100 beyond the sewer replacement costs.
The timber boardwalk would replace the arching metal-and-wood bridge with a lower structure with a wooden deck and wooden railing that would be sturdy enough to be cleared of snow by a pickup truck. The boardwalk would resemble structures near Methodist Hospital and Minnehaha Creek Preserve, across Excelsior Boulevard from Meadowbrook Golf Club. That option comes with an estimated installation cost of $436,500.
The third option of a prefabricated steel truss bridge with a wooden walkway and metal railings would look similar to the existing bridge. It would be 10 feet wide and would also be strong enough to hold a truck for snow removal.
Part of the cost of the proposed new bridge relates to the poor soils in the area, a common concern in St. Louis Park that often leads to escalating cost projections. City leaders learned that the soil conditions meant a new bridge at the site would require deep foundations after conducting soil borings for the Dakota-Edgewood Trail bridge.
Higher costs for steel, concrete and construction in general also increased the cost estimate. The total to install a prefabricated bridge comes to an estimated $545,000.
Seeking input
City Manager Kim Keller asked council members Jan. 23 whether the city should seek input from residents on all three options, but several council members suggested the city should simplify input by asking solely whether or not the city should replace the bridge.
In an update to residents, Council Member Margaret Rog generated comments from some residents of the ward ahead of the meeting. She said some people believe the current bridge is an integral part of the park while others said the city should not spend the money to replace it.
“I have sticker shock, like the rest of you all, at a half-million dollar, 65-foot bridge, and I don’t know what the right thing is to do,” Rog said.
She added that she does not believe a boardwalk is a good option because it would cost more to maintain than a steel truss bridge. She suggested an alternative could be a narrower bridge that might not be maintained in the winter but would cost less. Keller responded that the soil conditions mean that any bridge would come with a cost. Keller noted that studying a different option could delay the project, which city staff anticipated could occur this year.
Council Member Nadia Mohamed suggested the city could seek input from taxpayers and park users throughout the city rather than solely from the immediate area to better gauge support for the large expense.
Rog noted that the city had sought input from students at neighboring Peter Hobart Elementary School when planning the Dakota-Edgewood Trail bridge and remarked that the city could seek input from them on this bridge as well.
Mayor Jake Spano added that residents may have other ideas for money that could be saved if the city does not replace the bridge. For example, he said some residents have asked for more off-leash dog parks in other locations.
The city plans to send invitations to selected residents to provide input early this month. The topic would also come before the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission this month.
