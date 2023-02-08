Slightly more than a year after a major bridge opened at Dakota Park, St. Louis Park is considering building another bridge and replacing a nearby sewer line at a cost of nearly $1 million.

In late 2021, the city opened up the Dakota-Edgewood Trail Bridge, a structure that cost about $2.5 million. The total project cost more than $3.6 million when including trail work on each side. The winding structure spans the BNSF Railway tracks that would otherwise cut Dakota Park off from the neighborhoods north of the tracks.

Load comments