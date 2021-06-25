The St. Louis Park City Council finalized a policy change that will require the developers of new large apartment buildings to include units with three or more bedrooms.
While supporting the final, unanimous vote for the change, Councilmember Margaret Rog pointed out that the city regularly provides financial assistance and staff time to make comprehensive plan changes to accommodate developments.
“In exchange for these community resources, we require developers to provide the community with benefits,” Rog said. “We have a shortage of affordable, family-sized rental housing in our community – particularly new housing.”
The city’s inclusionary housing has, for the most part, led to affordable studio and one-bedroom units, Rog said.
The policy, which the council approved in 2015, mandates that new multifamily residential rental properties with 10 or more units that receive city financial assistance or certain council approvals provide affordable units. For non-rental multifamily residential developments, the developer has to make a payment to the city instead of including affordable units.
The revised ordinance will require developers of buildings with 50 or more units to create apartments with three or more bedrooms in them.
“With this policy change, we are ensuring that there will be a direct benefit to low-income families in our community,” Rog said. “It’s not going to solve the problem, but it’s an improvement over what we’ve been doing so far.”
Rog added, “It’s going to make a difference for families in our community.”
She also highlighted a requirement to provide free or discounted parking under certain conditions for low-income renters.
Councilmember Larry Kraft recognized Rog for her efforts on the revised policy.
“This has been something I know she’s been thinking about for a while and pushing, and so with her ideas, and when working with staff, I think we’re making a difference,” Kraft said.
The changes became effective immediately for new developments that do not already have a development agreement with the city or are not part of a submitted planning application.
The number of required units with three or more bedrooms will depend on the total number of apartments in a proposed development. In buildings with 50 to 74 units, for example, two units with three or more bedrooms would be required. The number would scale up to a requirement for seven large apartments in buildings with 175 or more units.
Developments intended exclusively for residents 55 years of age or older would be exempt from the requirement.
The change would only affect developments with 50 or more apartments in recognition that the larger units cost more to build and take in less rental income per square foot.
“Larger developments can more easily absorb additional construction and operating costs associated with including family size units,” states the June 14 city staff report.
The requirements the ordinance lists are the minimum number of large units that must be included in a development, the report adds. The city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund could be used to entice developers to add more large units.
At least one parking stall per affordable unit will be required under the revised ordinance. No charge will be allowed for surface parking stalls for the units. For underground or enclosed parking, developers still would have to provide free parking for units geared toward tenants making 30% or less of the area median income. For units intended for residents making up to half the area median income, the developer would have to charge the tenant half as much as it charged tenants of market-rate apartments. The discount would be 40% for tenants of units limited to tenants making up to 60% of the area median income.
