A St. Louis Park police officer deployed a Taser after a resident of the city allegedly charged the officer with a knife.
Thomas Donahue Everett, 32, has been charged with a felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in the case. The minimum sentence for the felony charge is one year and one day in prison.
Donahue was released from custody July 20 after posting bail.
The court document does not provide an exact address for the incident, but it lists an address for Everett on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive that also corresponds with an incident report police provided relating to the situation.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Donahue:
St. Louis Park police officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress in the city at about 10 p.m. July 16. Upon arriving, an officer contacted a woman standing near an apartment doorway and allegedly observed Everett striking the woman on the face. The officer tried to pull the woman out of the apartment, but Everett reportedly yelled at the officer to let her go.
Everett then allegedly told the officer, “I’ll (expletive) slit your (expletive) throat” and “charged at the officer with the knife in his right hand,” the court document states.
The officer “backpedaled out of the apartment, removed his Taser, and tased Defendant,” the document says.
