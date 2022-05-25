St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of shots fired near southbound Highway 100 and Cedar Lake Road, but a witness identified the shooting as taking place in Golden Valley instead.
The report states shots were allegedly fired from a moving vehicle at about 3:45 p.m. May 7. The reporting party said he saw a newer green Dodge Charger-style vehicle in which an occupant had been shooting at another vehicle. He said he had last seen the vehicle driving on a frontage road southbound near a Volkswagen dealership. Squads checked the area but did not find a vehicle matching the description.
The Minnesota State Patrol received a call about the incident from a person believed to be the victim at a Marathon gas station in St. Louis Park. However, a trooper said he had not been able to make contact with the possible victim that had called from the gas station.
St. Louis Park Police said the caller they spoke with by phone had said he had been driving southbound on Highway 100 at Interstate 394 when he heard several pops. He looked around, thinking that a vehicle may have backfired, but said he saw an arm reach out the passenger window of a vehicle in the left lane of traffic with a small gun. He said he saw the suspect vehicle then cut across three lanes of traffic to exit at Cedar Lake Road.
St. Louis Park Police relayed information to the Golden Valley dispatch since the shooting incident allegedly occurred in Golden Valley.
