Included in the department’s reports March 21 through March 29 were these incidents:
March 21 - Weapon violation on the 3000 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Arrest of catalytic converter theft suspects on the 3200 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 4900 block of West 35th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Threats on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
March 22 - Threatening phone call on the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Possible vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of printers on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
March 23 - Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Animal bite on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 4000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Burglary in progress on the 2900 block of Zarthan Avenue Sout.
March 24 - Damage to garage door opener of underground garage on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Vehicle stolen out of a detached garage on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Garage burglary on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Predatory offenders failing to register and address verification on the 8100 block of Virginia Circle North 1800 block of Georgia Avenue South, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South, the 1600 block of Colorado Avenue South, the 2000 block of Ridge Drive and the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Fire on the 400 block of Ford Road.
March 25 - Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of West 36th Street.
- Threats against an employee on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7100 block of Oxford Street.
- Predatory offenders failing to register and address verification on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South, the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue South, the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 400 block of Ford Road, the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue South and the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.
March 26 - Theft of a rental vehicle on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of phone from a bag on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Predatory offenders failing to register and address verification on the 7300 block of 22nd Street and the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Weapon violation on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South. Police determined the incident involved an assault but with no weapons involved.
March 27 - Vehicle theft on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of Highway 7.
- Fraud with a loss of $2,800 on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.