Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Nov. 24-30 were these incidents:

Nov. 24 - A squad car was involved in a traffic collision near Highway 100 and West 50th Street.

- A report of a male with a gun on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue led police to cite a male suspect for fleeing police on foot.

- A vehicle part was reported stolen overnight on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.

- A homeowner on the 8900 block of Minnehaha Circle North reported that one of her basement windows had been broken.

- Burglary was reported on the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue.

- St. Louis Park police assisted another agency after shots were heard on the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road in Minnetonka. Police checked the area.

- A van on fire in a driveway was reported on the 1800 block of Parker Lane.

- Shots were reportedly heard on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South. Police deemed the incident to be an accidental discharge.

Nov. 25 - Police made an arrest relating to driving while impaired after a single-vehicle crash on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

- A vehicle that had been left running was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Highway 7.

Nov. 26 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a company van on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Theft of yard tools was reported on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

- Police made an arrest related to a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a house on the 3800 block of Kipling Avenue.

Nov. 27 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen and transmission lines were reported damaged in a parking lot on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

Nov. 28 - A domestic situation and an assault in a bar were reported on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- A skid steer loader used for lot plowing was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A vehicle was reported stolen overnight on the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Mail packages were reported stolen on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

Nov. 29 - Apartment mailboxes were reported damaged on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.

- A sterling silver set was reported stolen on the 3500 block of Glenhurst Avenue.

Nov. 30 - A phone was reported stolen from a restaurant on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

