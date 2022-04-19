Included in the department’s reports April 3-9 were these incidents:

April 3 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Burglary on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue South.

- Blood in the elevator lobby on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- Alleged assault involving a dispute over money on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

April 4 - Fight at a party on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- Shoplifting with a gun found in a car on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Shoplifting and assault on the 4300 block of West 16th Street.

April 5 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Library Lane.

- Stolen motor vehicle recovered on the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

April 7 - Vehicle fire on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft from four trucks on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.

- Burglary on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Report of shots heard on Wayzata Boulevard.

April 8 - Wallet theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Harassment in which tenant bumped into another tenant with a vehicle on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Assault between two residents on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Squad rear-ended at Minnetonka Boulevard and Dakota Avenue.

April 9 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Vehicle window smashed out on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of wallets and credit cards from two victims on the 8400 block of Highway 7, with stolen cards used at two separate locations.

- House fire on the 3700 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Theft of wallet on the 3800 block of Grand Way with stolen cards used at nearby store.

- Set of keys stolen from locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

