Included in the department’s reports April 3-9 were these incidents:
April 3 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Burglary on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Blood in the elevator lobby on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Alleged assault involving a dispute over money on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
April 4 - Fight at a party on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Shoplifting with a gun found in a car on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Shoplifting and assault on the 4300 block of West 16th Street.
April 5 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Library Lane.
- Stolen motor vehicle recovered on the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
April 7 - Vehicle fire on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft from four trucks on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
- Burglary on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Report of shots heard on Wayzata Boulevard.
April 8 - Wallet theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Harassment in which tenant bumped into another tenant with a vehicle on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Assault between two residents on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Squad rear-ended at Minnetonka Boulevard and Dakota Avenue.
April 9 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Vehicle window smashed out on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of wallets and credit cards from two victims on the 8400 block of Highway 7, with stolen cards used at two separate locations.
- House fire on the 3700 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Theft of wallet on the 3800 block of Grand Way with stolen cards used at nearby store.
- Set of keys stolen from locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.