Included in the department’s reports March 13-19 were these incidents:
March 13 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Purse theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Fight in a hotel parking lot on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Possible shoplifting, a stolen vehicle, assault on police and a subsequent pursuit were reported on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Dog bite of a delivery driver on the 4200 block of Quentin Avenue South.
March 14 - Burglary on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen from office on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Multiple incidents of damage to vehicle in storage unit on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Weapon violation and shots heard on the 5800 block of West 25 1/2 Street, the 3200 block of Yosemite Avenue South and the 2800 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Broken car window and theft from an auto on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
March 15 - Multiple incidents of catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 8900 block of Stanlen Road, the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive, the 2500 block of Aquila Avenue South, the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive and the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to several vehicles on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
March 16 - Burglary on the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard and the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue South.
March 17 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6500 block of Cambridge Street.
- Work truck stolen with trailer and aerial lift on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Wallet and phone stolen from unlocked vehicle on the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Assist to Hopkins Police following a foot pursuit on Blake Road North that entered St. Louis Park.
- Arrest of female who allegedly possessed theft tools during an attempted catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
March 18 - Burglary of a storage locker on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Predatory offender failing to register or verify address on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Probable cause arrest for robbery on the 6900 block of Eliot View Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
March 19 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Car wash attendant drove car into a wall on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire with building involvement on the 3000 block of Utah Avenue South.
