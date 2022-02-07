Included in the department’s reports Jan. 23-29 were these incidents:
Jan. 23 - Fleeing involving a stolen vehicle on Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 24 - Male attempted to break into an apartment building on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Jan. 25 - Alleged shooting incident police said involved the misuse of 911 and swatting on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street. According to a police report, a 911 text message claimed a person had shot a young man, possibly a teenager, and had thrown another man in a dumpster. Police searched the area, including building common areas and dumpsters, and found nothing suspicious. Dispatch called the number and determined it connected with a voicemail that had not been set up. In a previous call from the number, a person had claimed 50 males had been following her. Police cleared the scene after being unable to locate any persons in need and after speaking with residents who did not hear or see anything suspicious.
- Burglary on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue South and the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Jan. 26 - Wallet theft from an unlocked vehicle on the 4600 block of West 39th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7 and the 4100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from an unlocked locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
Jan. 27 - Suspect forcing entry into a building with a pharmacy on the 4000 block of County Road 25.
- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
- Threats on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
Jan. 28 - Confirmed shooting incident relating to the intentional discharge of a firearm in a residence in which a male was hit with shrapnel on the 2600 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on the 5300 block of West 23rd Street.
- Wedding ring stolen from an automobile on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
Jan. 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of France Avenue South and the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Theft of cash from a secured employee locker on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
