Included in the department’s reports June 12-18 were these incidents:
June 12 - Threats against a driver on the 6700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a backpack on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Domestic assault on the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Suspicious person with a firearm involved on the 3900 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.
June 13 - Business burglary on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Shots heard with a bullet hole found in a vehicle in the area of the 1500 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
June 14 - Stolen vehicles on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft of a boat and a trailer on the 3700 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 8400 block of Virginia Circle North.
- Traffic stop resulting in an arrest relating to a gun and narcotics on Louisiana Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South, with threats toward a juvenile.
June 15 - Employee theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on Excelsior Boulevard.
- Arrest of suspected shoplifter for alleged felony theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
June 16 - Wallet stolen from work van on the 2600 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Purse theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 7600 block of Edgebrook Drive, the 4100 block of Webster Avenue South, the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South and the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Dog bite on the 2700 block of Dakota Avenue South.
- Traffic stop on West 33rd Street of male suspected of shoplifting who allegedly fled in a motor vehicle.
June 17 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Firearm discharged through ceiling on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court. Police executed a search warrant but did not locate the firearm.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2600 block of Toledo Avenue South.
June 18 - Vehicle fire on the 7900 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 3000 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Assault on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
