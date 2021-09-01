Included in the department’s reports Aug. 8-14 were these incidents:

Aug. 8 - Theft of construction tools and a smashed vehicle window on the 3000 block of Lynn Avenue.

- Garage burglary on the 1800 block of Parker Road.

- Stolen bank card used after theft from an automobile on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Aug. 9 - Vandalism to a cop shop door on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Theft of two catalytic converters of vehicles parked in a construction area on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.

- Theft of a U-haul truck on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Theft of ladder from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Quebec Avenue.

Aug. 10 - One gunshot fired in the air on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

- Damage to a vehicle window on the 2600 block of Dakota Avenue.

- Garage burglary on the 2500 block of Inglewood Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

Aug. 11 - Burglary on the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 1800 block of Hillsboro Avenue.

- Arrest of an individual on suspicion of possession of stolen property and fleeing police on foot after a call from the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Arrest of an individual who reportedly fled police in a stolen vehicle on Minnetonka Boulevard.

Aug. 12 - Backpack with ammunition found on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue.

- Theft from construction trailer on the 3500 block of Yosemite Avenue.

- Theft of construction equipment on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Flag Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Yosemite Avenue.

- Graffiti on garage door on the 7200 block of West 27th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Aug. 13 - Weapon violation on the 3600 block of Gettysburg Avenue.

- Second-degree assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Aug. 14 - Detached garage fire on the 2600 block of Zarthan Avenue.

- Theft of tools and a bike from an underground garage on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.

