Included in the department’s reports Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 were these incidents:
Jan. 29 - Charging document issued after a driver fled on foot into a home on 29th Street South after an attempted traffic stop relating to an inoperable headlight.
Included in the department’s reports Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 were these incidents:
Jan. 29 - Charging document issued after a driver fled on foot into a home on 29th Street South after an attempted traffic stop relating to an inoperable headlight.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Wallet theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue South. The wallet was later returned to the owner.
Jan. 30 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3100 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on Oxford Street.
Jan. 31 - Theft from auto and damage to a back window on the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street, the 5300 block of Parkdale Drive and the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Threats on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Package theft on the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
Feb. 1 - Threats on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Juvenile struck in head with icicle on the 4800 block of West 41st Street.
- Threats and damage to a vehicle on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 2 - Theft of bagels on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary on the 4100 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Theft of a cell phone on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Felony-level shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 3 - Male trespassed for causing a disruption with a megaphone on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- House fire on the 1800 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Threats on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Wallet theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Attempted vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft and recovery on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Damage to a back vehicle window on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Threats on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.