Included in the department’s reports Jan. 2-8 were these incidents:
Jan. 2 - Theft of a purse and vehicle on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Burglary of a storage unit on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 3 - Vehicle without license plates fled into Minneapolis during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 394.
- Burglary on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of a computer on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of two gold bracelets from inside business on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Jan. 4 - Assault in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Vehicle stolen from Minnetonka fled from officers, with suspect apprehended after a brief foot chase on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 5 - Theft of firearm from vehicle on the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Assist Minnetonka Police Department for an armed suspect inside a building on the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 6 - Burglary of an apartment building on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Jan. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Theft of tools from tool boxes in a truck bed on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle stolen from the 1400 block of Jersey Avenue South in St. Louis Park involved in a carjacking in another city.
Jan. 8 - Stolen vehicle fled from officers on West Lake Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle window broken on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Apartment fire on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard extinguished.
- Vehicle fled from officers on Texas Avenue South.
