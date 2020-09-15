Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Aug. 30-Sept. 5 were these incidents:

Aug. 30 - Emergency room staff physically assaulted on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.

- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Threats on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue.

Aug. 31 - Tennis courts on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue were egged on multiple weekends.

- A injury from a BB gun on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue.

Sept. 1 - St. Louis Park Police assisted Golden Valley Police with traffic control on Interstate 394.

- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Burglary of a construction site on the 7800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- A motor vehicle stolen on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

- A till and cash bag stolen during the burglary of a garage office on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Threats on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.

- A weapon violation on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue.

Sept. 2 - A single-vehicle crash involving a potentially stolen vehicle and leading to property damage on Louisiana Avenue.

- A male was arrested for felony warrants after fleeing a traffic stop on Xenia Avenue in a vehicle on a foot.

- Damage to a vehicle while an individual attempted to steal an adjacent motorcycle on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Threats involving a tenant who reportedly harassed a mailman on West 36th Street.

- Threats on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Burglary on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

Sept. 3 - Burglary on the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue.

- Theft of a construction trailer on Beltline Boulevard.

- Forced entry on the 5500 block of West 36th Street. Two bicycles were reported stolen, one of which was recovered.

Sept. 4 - An elderly person was scammed out of $80,000 on the 1300 block of Westwood Hills Road.

- Threats on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A house fire on the 1600 block of Kilmer Avenue.

- Counterfeit notes on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Sept. 5 - Threats on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue.

- A threatening letter in the mail on the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Merchandise valued at $5,000 stolen from a vehicle on the 8500 block of Highway 7.

- Identity theft with a loss of $7,000 on the 7400 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- Discharge of a firearm on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. A bullet was found in an apartment.

- Shoplifting with a loss of $1,500 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Arrest for domestic assault on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue.

- A domestic situation in which a firearm was discharged on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

