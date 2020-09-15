Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Aug. 30-Sept. 5 were these incidents:
Aug. 30 - Emergency room staff physically assaulted on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.
- Threats on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Threats on the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue.
Aug. 31 - Tennis courts on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue were egged on multiple weekends.
- A injury from a BB gun on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue.
Sept. 1 - St. Louis Park Police assisted Golden Valley Police with traffic control on Interstate 394.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
- Burglary of a construction site on the 7800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- A motor vehicle stolen on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
- A till and cash bag stolen during the burglary of a garage office on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Threats on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
- A weapon violation on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue.
Sept. 2 - A single-vehicle crash involving a potentially stolen vehicle and leading to property damage on Louisiana Avenue.
- A male was arrested for felony warrants after fleeing a traffic stop on Xenia Avenue in a vehicle on a foot.
- Damage to a vehicle while an individual attempted to steal an adjacent motorcycle on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats involving a tenant who reportedly harassed a mailman on West 36th Street.
- Threats on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue.
- Burglary on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
Sept. 3 - Burglary on the 3500 block of Sumter Avenue.
- Theft of a construction trailer on Beltline Boulevard.
- Forced entry on the 5500 block of West 36th Street. Two bicycles were reported stolen, one of which was recovered.
Sept. 4 - An elderly person was scammed out of $80,000 on the 1300 block of Westwood Hills Road.
- Threats on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A house fire on the 1600 block of Kilmer Avenue.
- Counterfeit notes on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Sept. 5 - Threats on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue.
- A threatening letter in the mail on the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.
- Merchandise valued at $5,000 stolen from a vehicle on the 8500 block of Highway 7.
- Identity theft with a loss of $7,000 on the 7400 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Discharge of a firearm on the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. A bullet was found in an apartment.
- Shoplifting with a loss of $1,500 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Arrest for domestic assault on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue.
- A domestic situation in which a firearm was discharged on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
