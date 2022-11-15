Included in the department’s reports Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 were these incidents:

Oct. 30 - Multifamily residential building fire on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South. Fire department assisted in the evacuation of several residents.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments