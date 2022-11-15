Included in the department’s reports Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 were these incidents:
Oct. 30 - Multifamily residential building fire on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South. Fire department assisted in the evacuation of several residents.
- Damage to a window and steering column of a vehicle on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Vehicle stolen on the 5600 block of Camerata Way and later recovered in a neighboring city.
- Damage to a window and steering column of a vehicle on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen out of a female’s purse while she was shopping on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of wallet from shopping cart on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Liquor store theft and simple robbery on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Oct. 31 - Dog attack on the 2100 block of Parklands Road.
- Stolen Airpods on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Purse stolen from an automobile on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2900 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Criminal complaint issued after police recovered a stolen vehicle on Interstate 394.
Nov. 1 - Complaints of about 20 dogs in basement with unsanitary conditions on the 3100 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Male seen with knife at a park on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Suspected shoplifter fled in a vehicle on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 2 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Jensen/Birk political sign stolen from front yard on the 3200 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Complaint of female brandishing a firearm on Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Nov. 3 - Fleeing from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 169.
- Burglary on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Highway 100 South.
- Charging document issued after report of assault at apartment complex on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
Nov. 4 - Fireworks thrown at a tree and a vehicle on the 3700 block of France Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Client damaged a driver’s door on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
- Burglary in a residence on the 1800 block of Ford Road.
Nov. 5 - Vehicle stolen on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Kilmer Avenue.
- Female found deceased in residence on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South. Drugs located.
- Possible weapons violation on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
