Included in the department’s reports Feb. 20-26 were these incidents:

Feb. 20 - Burglary on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive. Reporting party said friends were at his apartment without his permission. Police said the reporting party was intoxicated.

- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Burglary on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard with forced entry.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Dog bite on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.

- Arrest of suspected shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

Feb. 21 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Brownlow Avenue.

- Assist to Minnesota State Patrol on Highway 169 in responding to a fatal collision.

- Wallet theft on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Assault in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Feb. 22 - Firearm theft from vehicle on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue South.

Feb. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.

- Wallet theft on the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Simple robbery on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Arrest relating to domestic strangulation on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Hazardous materials/chemical incident involving a propane tank and an attached garage fire on the 4100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.

- Arrest of a shoplifting suspect on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

Feb. 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Xylon Avenue South and the 1800 block of Flag Avenue South.

Feb. 25 - Charges pending in three shoplifting incidents on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Wallet theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Resident threatening another resident on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road. The owner of the building sought police for safety while talking with a resident.

- Theft by cleaning service employees on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Weapons offense on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.

Feb. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.

- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Assault on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Toledo Avenue South.

