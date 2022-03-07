Included in the department’s reports Feb. 20-26 were these incidents:
Feb. 20 - Burglary on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive. Reporting party said friends were at his apartment without his permission. Police said the reporting party was intoxicated.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard with forced entry.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Dog bite on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Arrest of suspected shoplifter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 21 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Brownlow Avenue.
- Assist to Minnesota State Patrol on Highway 169 in responding to a fatal collision.
- Wallet theft on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Assault in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
Feb. 22 - Firearm theft from vehicle on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
Feb. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue South.
- Wallet theft on the 3700 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Simple robbery on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Arrest relating to domestic strangulation on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Hazardous materials/chemical incident involving a propane tank and an attached garage fire on the 4100 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Arrest of a shoplifting suspect on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Xylon Avenue South and the 1800 block of Flag Avenue South.
Feb. 25 - Charges pending in three shoplifting incidents on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Resident threatening another resident on the 4900 block of Cedar Lake Road. The owner of the building sought police for safety while talking with a resident.
- Theft by cleaning service employees on the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Weapons offense on the 3600 block of Aquila Avenue South.
Feb. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Republic Avenue.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Assault on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4200 block of Toledo Avenue South.
