Included in the department’s reports June 26 through July 2 were these incidents:
June 26 - House door kicked in on the 6800 block of Eliot View Road.
- Vehicle ignition damaged on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Burglary report on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Damage to entry screen door on the 8600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
June 27 - Broken vehicle window and theft from auto on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Fire on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Small fire on the side of a commercial building on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Detached garage fire on the 5700 block of Cambridge Street.
June 28 - Damaged trailer door and fence on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle stolen from driveway on the 3600 block of France Avenue South.
- Theft of a kitten on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of four Apple watches on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South, the 2700 block of Raleigh Avenue South and the 2600 block of Idaho Avenue South.
June 29 - Cell phone theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, the 9000 block of West 31st Street, the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South, the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South and the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Outside fire on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Fire on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Attempted theft of vehicles and packages, with a stolen vehicle fleeing from police.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South, with suspects fleeing in a stolen motor vehicle.
- Criminal damage to property on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
June 30 - Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2000 block of Ridge Drive, the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South, the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South, the 8100 block of Virginia Circle North, the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, the 2600 block of Xylon Avenue South, the 4800 block of Old Cedar Lake Road, the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue South and the 5900 block of West 25 1/2 Street.
- Damaged window on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
July 1 - Assault with a knife on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle theft with two vehicles fleeing from officers on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Theft of a handgun from a vehicle in an underground garage on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fire on the 5600 block of West Lake Street.
- Theft of televisions with suspects fleeing police in a vehicle on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
July 2 - Theft of rings on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.
- Assist to Minnetonka Police Department on the 18000 block of Highway 7 for crowd control for a large fight.
