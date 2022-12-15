Included in the department’s reports Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 were these incidents:
Nov. 27 - Burglary in progress on the 3400 block of Aquila Lane South with police conducting a health and welfare hold.
Included in the department’s reports Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 were these incidents:
Nov. 27 - Burglary in progress on the 3400 block of Aquila Lane South with police conducting a health and welfare hold.
- Burglary in progress on the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Package theft of cell phones on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault involving strangulation on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
Nov. 28 - Graffiti on a building on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threats between juveniles on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.
- Attempted vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Gorham Avenue, with a vehicle later recovered.
Nov. 29 - Phone theft on the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Alleged prescription medication theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
Nov. 30 - A domestic situation in a moving vehicle on Interstate 394.
- Possible burglary on the 2700 block of Glenhurst Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road, with facility keys stolen.
- Burglary on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle fleeing on Xylon Avenue South during an attempted traffic stop. Police made multiple arrests.
Dec. 1 - Theft from an automobile and a broken window on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Gun stolen from an automobile on the 1600 block of Utah Drive.
- Possible theft of a diamond necklace on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Broken window and items taken from an automobile on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Shattered exterior window on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a phone and wallet on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Broken exterior window on a building on the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue.
- Glass shattered on a front door on the 2200 block of Edgewood Avenue.
Dec. 2 - Suspicious activity involving a firearm on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle stolen on the 1600 block of Hampshire Avenue South and recovered in Edina.
- House fire on the 7700 block of Division Street.
Dec. 3 - Kia stolen on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.