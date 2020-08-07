Included in the St. Louis Park police reports July 19-25 were the following incidents:

July 19 - A motorcycle or moped was reported stolen on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

- An attempted break-in was reported on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A water rescue was reported on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive, the location of Wolfe Park. The rescued woman was breathing and did not need CPR. She had a history of mental health issues and was transported to a hospital, according to a city spokesperson.

July 20 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Theft of packages from an apartment building was reported on the 1100 block of Ford Road.

- Domestic assault was reported on the 3200 block of Brunswick Avenue.

July 21 - Burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Quebec Avenue. Police said a family member had entered a home and stolen money.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

July 22 - Robbery involving a knife was reported at Hamilton Street and Wooddale Avenue.

- Theft from storage lockers was reported on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.

- Threats during a baseball game were reported on the 2700 block of Zarthan Avenue.

- Burglary was reported on the 6200 block of West 34th Street.

July 23 - A car was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Walker Street.

- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of West 25 1/2 Street.

- Email threats were reported on the 3300 block of Gorham Avenue.

- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.

- A brick was thrown at a windshield on the 400 block of Ford Road.

- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

July 24 - All four tires of a vehicle were reported slashed on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4300 block of West 36 1/2 Street, the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue and the 7500 block of Highway 7.

- A package was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a work truck on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- A revolver was found in the dirt at a construction site at Beltline Boulevard and Highway 7. The gun belonged to an employee with a conceal-and-carry permit.

- A shoplifter threated the use of deadly force on the 3700 block of Highway100.

July 25 - A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- A moped was reported stolen from a garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- A truck’s tire was slashed on the 6200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Bike theft was reported on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3300 block of Webster Avenue.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments