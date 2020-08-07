Included in the St. Louis Park police reports July 19-25 were the following incidents:
July 19 - A motorcycle or moped was reported stolen on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- An attempted break-in was reported on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A water rescue was reported on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive, the location of Wolfe Park. The rescued woman was breathing and did not need CPR. She had a history of mental health issues and was transported to a hospital, according to a city spokesperson.
July 20 - Vehicle theft was reported on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Theft of packages from an apartment building was reported on the 1100 block of Ford Road.
- Domestic assault was reported on the 3200 block of Brunswick Avenue.
July 21 - Burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Quebec Avenue. Police said a family member had entered a home and stolen money.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
July 22 - Robbery involving a knife was reported at Hamilton Street and Wooddale Avenue.
- Theft from storage lockers was reported on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Threats during a baseball game were reported on the 2700 block of Zarthan Avenue.
- Burglary was reported on the 6200 block of West 34th Street.
July 23 - A car was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of West 25 1/2 Street.
- Email threats were reported on the 3300 block of Gorham Avenue.
- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road.
- A brick was thrown at a windshield on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue.
July 24 - All four tires of a vehicle were reported slashed on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4300 block of West 36 1/2 Street, the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue and the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- A package was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a work truck on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- A revolver was found in the dirt at a construction site at Beltline Boulevard and Highway 7. The gun belonged to an employee with a conceal-and-carry permit.
- A shoplifter threated the use of deadly force on the 3700 block of Highway100.
July 25 - A bicycle was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- A moped was reported stolen from a garage on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- A bicycle was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft was reported on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- A truck’s tire was slashed on the 6200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Bike theft was reported on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3300 block of Webster Avenue.
