Included in the department’s reports July 4-10 were these incidents:

July 4 - Theft of two handguns on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

July 5 - Shoplifting suspects on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road fled from police.

- Theft of purse on the 4000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

July 6 - Road rage and assault on the 2200 block of Kentucky Lane.

- Lumber and garden supplies stolen on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.

- iPhone stolen from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Parkwoods Road.

July 8 - Theft of a doorbell camera on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Three males attempting to enter a building on the 4300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.

July 9 - False report of a robbery on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

July 10 - Garage burglary on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue South.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments