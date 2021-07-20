Included in the department’s reports July 4-10 were these incidents:
July 4 - Theft of two handguns on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
July 5 - Shoplifting suspects on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road fled from police.
- Theft of purse on the 4000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
July 6 - Road rage and assault on the 2200 block of Kentucky Lane.
- Lumber and garden supplies stolen on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.
- iPhone stolen from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Parkwoods Road.
July 8 - Theft of a doorbell camera on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Three males attempting to enter a building on the 4300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.
July 9 - False report of a robbery on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
July 10 - Garage burglary on the 3900 block of Wooddale Avenue South.
