Included in the department’s reports April 4-9 were these incidents:

April 4 - Male who fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle on Highway 100 was taken into custody after a search of the area.

- Handgun found along Highway 7, with a charge pending.

- Marijuana, blood and glass found on a public sidewalk on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Male cited for theft and motor vehicle tampering on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue South.

April 5 - Laptop computer stolen from an auto on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Two reports of package theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Damage to property and theft from auto on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.

- Theft of a bag from an auto and a broken backseat window on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Broken window on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

- Theft of a purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

April 6 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

- Outside fire on the 8100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Graffiti on the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.

April 7 - Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Coyote on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.

April 9 - Motor vehicle in for service stolen on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Fake bills found near 31st Street and Texas Avenue.

- Wallet theft during a large group gathering on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.

