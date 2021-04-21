Included in the department’s reports April 4-9 were these incidents:
April 4 - Male who fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle on Highway 100 was taken into custody after a search of the area.
- Handgun found along Highway 7, with a charge pending.
- Marijuana, blood and glass found on a public sidewalk on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Male cited for theft and motor vehicle tampering on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue South.
April 5 - Laptop computer stolen from an auto on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Two reports of package theft on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to property and theft from auto on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.
- Theft of a bag from an auto and a broken backseat window on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Broken window on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.
- Theft of a purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
April 6 - Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
- Outside fire on the 8100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Graffiti on the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.
April 7 - Theft from auto on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
April 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3000 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Coyote on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
April 9 - Motor vehicle in for service stolen on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fake bills found near 31st Street and Texas Avenue.
- Wallet theft during a large group gathering on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.