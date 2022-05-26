Included in the department’s reports May 8-14 were these incidents:

May 8 - Suspect or suspects in an unknown vehicle discharged a firearm on the street, with one 45-mm shell case discovered near the caller’s driveway on the road on the 2800 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Burglary on the 3200 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

- Burglary of an occupied dwelling with vehicle stolen from detached garage using keys taken from inside the house on the 1600 block of Princeton Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Burglary and attempted vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Highway 100 South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Disturbance in store in which employee was sprayed with bear spray on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft from a driveway on the 4300 block of West 44th Street.

May 9 - Interrupted catalytic converter theft on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Theft of a catalytic converter on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Skateboard taken from a vehicle during a burglary on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

May 10 - Catalytic converter theft on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

May 11 - Threats made to a student at St. Louis Park High School, on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Suspicious vehicle reported to have blood on the exterior on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Disturbance and assault of an employee on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

May 12 - Assault of a resident on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

- Rear vehicle window smashed out on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary of a side storage room on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burglary with damage to a garage on the 4100 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Domestic assault arrest on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

- Assault near elevator and laundry room on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.

May 13 - Attempted carjacking involving juveniles who fled on foot on West 34th Street.

- Backpack stolen from vehicle in parking ramp on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

- Sound of gunshots, possibly from Highway 100, heard on the 2900 block of Quentin Avenue South.

May 14 - Theft of a Glock gun from a vehicle on the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Vehicle hit building and damaged it and a business inside on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

