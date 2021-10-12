Included in the department’s reports Sept. 19-25 were these incidents:
Sept. 19 - Male kicked in an apartment door and took a phone on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Gas drive-off and assault of passenger in vehicle on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Yosemite Avenue.
- Burglary on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
Sept. 20 - Wallet theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Male throwing chairs from a patio on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Damage to a drain spout with a chipmunk inside on the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue.
Sept. 21 - Theft from a storage unit on the 3200 block of France Avenue.
- Bus driver threatened by a parent on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary on the 1400 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Sept. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of Kipling Avenue.
- Threats against a coworker at workplace on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle fire on the 5100 block of Parkdale Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2900 block of Gettysburg Avenue.
Sept. 23 - Four cases of voter fraud allegations at St. Louis Park City Hall, including one regarding a felon and one deemed to be unfounded.
- Wallet theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7. It was later recovered.
- Purse theft on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Sept. 24 - Theft of an iPhone on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Sept. 25 - Dog bite on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Phone stolen on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Theft of purse, assault and fleeing on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
