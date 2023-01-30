Included in the department’s reports Jan. 15-21 were these incidents:
Jan. 15 - Threats on the 1600 block of Hillsboro Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Tire slashed on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Damage to a catalytic converter on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Criminal charging document issued related to shoplifting with a stolen vehicle and a firearm on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 16 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Vehicle stolen from auto repair place on the 7300 block of West Lake Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Information on a student with a firearm on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South. According to police, a juvenile approached officers at 6:20 p.m. regarding a photo of a student with a firearm who attends school at 2501 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park, which is the location of Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Police said officers determined no threat existed. However, the incident remained open as an active investigation for school resource officers to follow up upon it.
- Tires on four vehicles slashed on the 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Jan. 17 - Threat on the 8500 block of West 31st Street.
- Theft of a bracelet on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South, with an alert for the suspect vehicle related to an armed robbery in New Hope.
- Theft of a rental vehicle on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Window broken in vehicle and bag stolen on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
Jan. 18 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 41st Street.
- Theft by employee on the 8900 block of Highway 7 with subsequent arrest and criminal charging document issued.
- Arrest relating to theft on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 19 - Vehicle window broken on the 3700 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Vehicle window smashed in auto and phone charger stolen on the 3300 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Threats on the 7400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of backpack with an iPad on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
Jan. 20 - Assault on the 6400 block of West Lake Street.
Jan. 21 - Domestic situation in which a victim was pushed out of a vehicle on Highway 169.
- Assist another agency with shots fired inside an apartment complex on West 34th Street in Minnetonka. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Wallet theft while shopping on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Purse theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Gun possibly stolen from apartment on the 4100 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South.
