Included in the department’s July 17-23 reports were these incidents:
July 17 - Loud music on the 3200 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Trespass on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South and the 4000 block of 31st Street West.
- Disturbance/disorderly on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Theft on the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue South, 4600 block of Park Commons Drive and the 7800 block of Cambridge Street.
- Fraud on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Shoplifting on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
July 18 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Drug activity on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
July 19 - Fraud on the Knollwood Mall Access Road.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard, 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South and 8200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Animal call on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Parking complaint on the 6700 block of Oxford Street.
- Shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7 and the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto on the 2900 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Property damage/vandalism on 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road and 8100 block of Highway 7.
- Disturbance/disorderly on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Neighborhood dispute on the 9100 block of 23rd Street West.
- Noise/loud music on the 4400 Minnetonka Boulevard.
July 20 - Trespass on the 7200 block of Walker Street, 300 block of Toledo Avenue South and 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Highway 7, 1500 block of Utica Avenue South and 4700 block of 26th Street West.
- Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South, 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street West and 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Shoplifting on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
July 21 - Property damage/vandalism on the 3300 block of Gorham Avenue and the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, 1000 block of Shelard Parkway, 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard and 1300 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Theft from auto on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- Noise/loud music on the 8200 block of 30 1/2 Street West.
July 22 - Theft from auto on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Burglary report on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 65000 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.
July 23 - Animal call on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Animal call on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Theft on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South and 7200 block of Franklin Avenue West.
- Animal bite on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Noise/loud music on the 3200 block of Webster Avenue South and 3000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.