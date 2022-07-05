Included in the department’s reports June 19-25 were these incidents:
June 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Money stolen from purse on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
June 20 - Recovered stolen trailer on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of West 35th Street.
- Coyote on the 6000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Outside fire on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Hospital patient assaulted emergency room nurse twice at Methodist Hospital, on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard. The suspect was cleared medically, arrested, transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center and later charged.
June 21 - Car window smashed and steering column damaged on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Arrest of subject with warrants, a pistol and narcotics on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Criminal complaint issued relating to a suspect who allegedly stole a phone using scissors and stole other merchandise on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
June 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Report of suspicious male stealing mail and damaging a light in an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
June 23 - Backpack stolen from work truck on the 3500 block of Monterey Drive.
- Criminal complaint issued in relation to an alleged domestic assault on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 3700 block of Colorado Avenue South and the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
June 24 - Broken rear vehicle window on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Theft of lawn mowers on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Purse and phone charger stolen vehicle on the 4800 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Theft of a PlayStation 4 and controller on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
June 25 - Shooting incident reported at Methodist Hospital that occurred elsewhere. The male allegedly shot himself in the foot in Spring Valley, police said.
- Vehicle theft on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 9300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard, although police “advised that it appeared to be a civil matter between parties,” police said.
- Threats of property damage by an ex-employee on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Assault on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Prohibited person with a gun or ammunition on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South.
