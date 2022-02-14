Included in the department’s reports Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 were these incidents:
Jan. 30 - Injury when a male jumped out of a vehicle on Highway 100 South.
- Fight on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Domestic assault on the 8200 block of West 31st Street.
- Assist other agency with a burglary on the 900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Criminal complaint issued for shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Shoplifting with a stolen vehicle on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Disruptive juvenile on a Metro Transit bus on Park Place Boulevard.
Jan. 31 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Rock thrown through front window on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Assist to another agency in a robbery in Minneapolis on the 2800 block of James Avenue South.
- Employee theft on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.
- Theft of a purse on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Theft of a purse on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.
Feb. 1 - Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South, the 1500 block of Duke Drive and the 3600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Theft of propane tanks on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Responded to school shooting on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South in Richfield.
- Catalytic converter cut on the 8800 block of West 36th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Damage to vehicle from attempted catalytic converter theft on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 2 - Female assaulted female with threatened knife on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Predatory offender failure to register or verify address on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 7400 block of Oxford Street.
Feb. 3 - Wallet theft from a vehicle on the 2600 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Garage burglary and theft from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Robbery and shoplifting on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft of purse from a work station on the 3500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
Feb. 4 - Robbery in which an individual sprayed pepper spray at an employee on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Recovery of a stolen vehicle with a warrant-related arrest on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 5 - Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- Robbery and shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
