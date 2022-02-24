Included in the department’s reports Feb. 6-12 were these incidents:
Feb. 6 - Theft of a construction trailer and tools on the 2900 block of Sumter Avenue South.
Feb. 7 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Glenhurst Avenue South, the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Wallet stolen from a car on the 2800 block of France Avenue South.
- Cell phone theft on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South.
Feb. 8 - Informational report regarding a series of significant fictitious or unfounded 911 calls on the 8200 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle with keys on the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South, the 400 block of Shelard Parkway, the 5700 block of Highway 7 and the 6000 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
- Coyote on the 9200 block of West 23rd Street.
Feb. 9 - Burglary of a home on the 2100 block of Glenhurst Road.
- Burglary of a commercial building on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.
Feb. 10 - Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Assault on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 1000 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road, the 4900 block of West 35th Street, the 4200 block of Toledo Avenue South and the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Natchez Avenue South.
- Assault on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Feb. 11 - Theft of packages from delivery vehicle on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block of Browndale Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Theft of tires and rims on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Domestic assault with an arrest on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
Feb. 12 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Shoplifting suspect on the 8900 block of Highway 7 fleeing police and striking a vehicle a vehicle on Highway 100.
- Second-degree assault arrest on the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
