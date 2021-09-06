Included in the department’s reports Aug. 22-28 were these incidents:

Aug. 22 - Terroristic threats and damage to property on the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue.

- Burglary in office building on the 4900 block of West 35th Street.

Aug. 23 - Assault and a weapon violation on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Formal complaint issued regarding fleeing police and child endangerment on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.

- Shoplifting involving theft of a firearm on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of West 25th Street.

Aug. 24 - Vehicle stolen with dog inside it on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Formal complaint issued relating to a domestic assault in progress, fleeing from police and a warrant on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

Aug. 25 - Burglary in which a vehicle rammed a garage door set, with theft of a tool set, on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue.

Aug. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- Burglary on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.

- Theft of camping equipment from an underground garage storage cage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Aug. 27 - Burglary on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Aug. 28 - Vehicle and fence spray painted on the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

- Theft of a trailer after two locks were defeated on the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue.

- Threats to a hurt an employee and destroy a store on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

