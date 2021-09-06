Included in the department’s reports Aug. 22-28 were these incidents:
Aug. 22 - Terroristic threats and damage to property on the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue.
- Burglary in office building on the 4900 block of West 35th Street.
Aug. 23 - Assault and a weapon violation on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Formal complaint issued regarding fleeing police and child endangerment on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.
- Shoplifting involving theft of a firearm on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of West 25th Street.
Aug. 24 - Vehicle stolen with dog inside it on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Formal complaint issued relating to a domestic assault in progress, fleeing from police and a warrant on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 25 - Burglary in which a vehicle rammed a garage door set, with theft of a tool set, on the 2600 block of Hampshire Avenue.
Aug. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- Burglary on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.
- Theft of camping equipment from an underground garage storage cage on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Aug. 27 - Burglary on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Aug. 28 - Vehicle and fence spray painted on the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Theft of a trailer after two locks were defeated on the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue.
- Threats to a hurt an employee and destroy a store on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.