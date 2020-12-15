Included in the department’s reports Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 were these incidents:

Nov. 29 - Arrest for shoplifting with tools on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Overdose on the 3400 block of Zinran Avenue South.

Nov. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Smoke inside a building on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.

Dec. 1 - Stolen package on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

- A car struck a pedestrian, causing injury, on Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

- Threatening text message on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue South.

- Theft of packages on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South.

- Assault on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

Dec. 2 - Assault on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Overdose on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Damage to a vehicle window and item stolen on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.

- Dog bite on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 3 -Theft and a fight on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Dog bite on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Package stolen on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.

Dec. 4 - Garage burglary and theft of lawn tools on the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- St. Louis Park Police responded to the Minnesota State Patrol “requesting assistance for two at gun point” on Highway 7.

- Broken window and theft from a vehicle on the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue South.

Dec. 5 - Storage unit burglary on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Shoplifting, a stolen car and fleeing police on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary on the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue South with damage to storage lockers.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

