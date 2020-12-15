Included in the department’s reports Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 were these incidents:
Nov. 29 - Arrest for shoplifting with tools on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Overdose on the 3400 block of Zinran Avenue South.
Nov. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Smoke inside a building on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
Dec. 1 - Stolen package on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Employee theft on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.
- A car struck a pedestrian, causing injury, on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
- Threatening text message on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Theft of packages on the 3000 block of Aquila Avenue South.
- Assault on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
Dec. 2 - Assault on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Overdose on the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to a vehicle window and item stolen on the 5600 block of West 35th Street.
- Dog bite on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 3 -Theft and a fight on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Dog bite on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Package stolen on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South.
Dec. 4 - Garage burglary and theft of lawn tools on the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue South.
- St. Louis Park Police responded to the Minnesota State Patrol “requesting assistance for two at gun point” on Highway 7.
- Broken window and theft from a vehicle on the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue South.
Dec. 5 - Storage unit burglary on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Shoplifting, a stolen car and fleeing police on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary on the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue South with damage to storage lockers.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
