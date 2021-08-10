Included in the department’s reports July 25-31 were these incidents:

July 25 - Theft of $300 in cash from an auto on the 7200 block of West 27th Street.

- Fentanyl overdose on the 1300 block of Jersey Avenue.

July 26 - Felon in possession of ammunition following a traffic stop on Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of Glock magazines, mace and binoculars from an auto on the 2700 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Garage burglary and theft from auto on the 1600 block of Blackstone Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 5100 block of West 36th Street.

- Wallet theft on the 3500 block of Monterey Drive.

- Weapon violation on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

July 27 - Weapon violation on the 2900 block of Ottawa Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2900 block of Brunswick Avenue.

- Burglary report on the 2700 block of Princeton Avenue.

- Theft of a scooter on the 4000 block of County Road 25.

- Road rage and threats on the 3200 block of Texas Avenue.

July 28 - Failure to register or verify address for a predatory offender on the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- Burglary in progress on the 3800 block of Kipling Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 4600 block of West 39th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South, the 2500 block of Highway 100 South and the 5600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

July 29 - A shoplifter knocked down a customer walking up to the front door, causing injuries, on the 8200 block of Highway 7.

- Window of screen door kicked out on the 2800 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- House and vehicle egged on the 3300 block of Texas Avenue.

- Theft of trailer with two kayaks and a canoe on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Aquila Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

July 30 - Catalytic converter theft on the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue and the 3400 block of Sumter Avenue.

July 31 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Zinran Avenue and the 3600 block of Quebec Avenue.

- Eggs thrown at home on numerous occasions on the 3300 block of Zinran Avenue.

- Weapon violations on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue and on Ottawa Avenue.

