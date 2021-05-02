Included in the department’s reports April 11-17 were these incidents:

April 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Dakota Avenue South and the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Vehicle fire on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Mobile field force request to the 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

- Criminal complaint issued related to a physical domestic situation and felon in possession of a firearm on the 5200 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Armed robbery on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road, with a formal criminal complaint pending.

April 12 - Glass break and alarm on the 7100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Mobile field force request to the 5400 block of 85th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.

- Damage to vehicle on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street.

- Driving complaint involving a macing incident on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from motor vehicle on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.

- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of West 35th Street.

- Damage to property and theft from auto on the 3200 block of France Avenue South.

April 13 - Smoke inside a building on the 3200 block of West 31st Street.

- Assault in progress on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

- Purse stolen from unlocked vehicle on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Laptop stolen from an office on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

- Weapon violation on the 400 block of Ford Road.

April 14 - Shoplifting, robbery and assault in progress on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

April 15 - Burglary in which high-priced items were stolen on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

April 16 - Catalytic converter stolen on the 6800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Graffiti on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of debit card, credit card and vaccine card from locker on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Recovered stolen U-Haul with two adults arrested on the 4900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 17 - Theft from vehicle on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Animal bite on the 2800 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Mobile field force request to the 7800 block of Golden Valley Road in Golden Valley.

