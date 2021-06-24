Included in the department’s reports June 6-12 were these incidents:
June 6 - Assault in progress on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Arrest of man passed out behind the wheel on the 3900 block of Quentin Avenue South on suspicion of drug possession and possession of burglary tools.
- Two incidents of wallet theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Two people taken in custody after a report of a robbery with a handgun on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road and a vehicle pursuit.
- Vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
June 7 - Burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue South after male attempted to open a door and window before breaking a window with rocks. A criminal complaint has been issued.
- Report of homeless people damaging property and leaving property behind on the 5300 block of West 35th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
June 8 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South and the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Package theft on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
June 9 - Car keyed on the 2900 block of France Avenue South.
- Sunglasses and ignition key stolen from vehicle on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- Shopping cart used to cause damage to a vehicle on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
June 10 - Broken glass door on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Theft of wallet and financial transaction card fraud on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Burglary in progress in which an unknown male walked into an apartment without consent on the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
June 11 - Theft of gas cap keys and motor vehicle tampering on the 2800 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Charcoal grill and garbage bin stolen on the 3900 block of Yosemite Avenue South.
June 12 - Theft of vehicle that had been left running on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle stolen by male pretending to be a valet on the 4400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
