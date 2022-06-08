Included in the department’s reports May 22-28 were these incidents:
May 22 - Vehicle theft on the 6000 block of Oxford Street.
- Arrest relating to domestic assault on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
May 23 - Juveniles damaging property at Minnetonka Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Fraud on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South in which a person took a victim’s phone to make a call and conducted a transfer from her Venmo account to another account.
May 24 - Wallet theft from a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Damaged window on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
May 25 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4000 block of County Road 25.
- Vehicle keyed in a parking lot on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary of a closed business, with theft of cash register drawers, on the 7900 block of Highway 7.
- Male felt threatened by a firearm on the 2700 block of Blackstone Avenue South. Police reports indicate the incident occurred when a staff member at a group home felt threatened by a firearm possessed by a friend of a resident of the group home during a trip to the Mall of America. The staff member left the resident with friends at the Mall of America as a result of not feeling safe. The group told police they had to Uber back but denied anyone had a weapon. The staff member said the individual in question had a gun in his waistband and said, “I have a gun” but did not display the firearm.
May 26 - Altercation between two high school students on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Assault report during a men’s league hockey game on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Construction signs and cones placed in zig-zag formation on Excelsior Boulevard, creating multiple driving safety hazards.
- Group of juveniles got into a fight at a park on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South, the location of Aquila Park. No apparent injuries.
May 27 - Graffiti on St. Louis Park High School.
- Window broken and backpack stolen from truck on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- Threats on the 9100 block of West 23rd Street.
- Threats on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Shoplifter fled in a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
May 28 - Theft of credit cards from wallet and transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Juvenile fight at a park on the 1600 block of Kentucky Avenue South. The nearest park to that location is Jersey Park, one block to the east.
