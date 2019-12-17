Included in the department’s reports Dec. 1-7 were these incidents:
Dec. 1 - A criminal complaint was issued after a collision involving injuries and in which a suspect was reportedly intoxicated at Texas Avenue and West 36th Street.
- The window of a vehicle was reportedly smashed in a parking garage on the 1600 block of Duke Drive.
- A cigarette reportedly caused a trash can to catch fire on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court. The fire was extinguished but caused a large amount of smoke inside the building.
Dec. 2 - Police began a death investigation after an overdose on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- A vehicle window was reported broken and a backpack stolen on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A vehicle window was reported broken and a laptop stolen on the 3900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
Dec. 3 - Vandalism to windows of a truck was reported on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
Dec. 4 - An employee on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard allegedly stole money from a company over time, prompting a criminal complaint to be issued.
- A vehicle that had been left running in a driveway on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue was reported stolen.
- Usage of someone else’s Chick-fil-A membership to purchase food was reported to police on the 8000 block of Highway 7.
- City staff found what appeared to be a bag of methamphetamine in the snow on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive, which is the location of Wolfe Park.
- A store door was reportedly broken during an attempted shoplifting incident on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South.
- A ring valued at $15,000 was reported lost on the 7300 block of West Lake Street.
- A watch was reported stolen on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue. However, police determined the vehicle had been privately towed by a dealership due to the vehicle’s renter not returning it.
Dec. 5 - Police responded to two reports of one shot fired near the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard. However, police determined the sound had been a firework.
- Burglary was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway. A Rolex watch valued at $10,000 was reported missing from an apartment.
- Credit cards were reported stolen from a purse on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft was reported on the 4300 block of Highway 7. A truck full of goods did not deliver items.
- A fraudulent phone call in which a caller claimed to represent the U.S. Social Security Administration and demanded the victim send a gift card to avoid arrest was reported on the 6700 block of Eliot View Road.
- Possible theft of a PlayStation was reported on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
Dec. 6 - Theft of a wallet and fraud were reported on the 1600 block of West End Boulevard.
- A check was reported stolen on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
- A man reportedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $660 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Packages were reported stolen from front steps on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue.
- A man on the 1100 block of Ford Road reported that he had been swindled out of thousands of dollars after meeting a person online.
- A burglary in progress was reported on the 5600 block of West 36th Street. Police located suspects and made a juvenile referral.
Dec. 7 - Emergency responders transported an individual to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after she reported an assault on the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- A former employee who returned to a restaurant on the 8500 block of Highway 7 with other individuals reportedly implied possession of a weapon, but the individual did not make a specific threat and no weapon was observed.
- Two incidents involving broken windows of automobiles and theft were reported on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A package was reported stolen from an apartment building on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Numerous gun shots were reported at Alabama Avenue and West 39th Street. Officers were unable to substantiate the claims of possible shots fired in the area as a result of a lack of injuries, direct witnesses and other evidence when they checked the area.
