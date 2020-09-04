Included in the police reports Aug. 23 to 29 were these incidents:
Aug. 23 - Threats on the on the 1600 block of Natchez Avenue.
- A wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue.
- Graffiti on multiple items on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue, the location of the St. Louis Park Police Station.
- Threats on the 8300 and 8400 blocks of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Aug. 24 - Burglary on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Garage burglary on the 7400 block of West 22nd Street.
- Security camera theft on the 7900 block of West 23rd Street.
- A moped stolen on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- Assault on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.
Aug. 25 - Mask violations on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue.
- Threats on the 2800 block of Maryland Avenue.
- A grass fire on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Robbery on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue. A suspect allegedly pulled a knife on security.
Aug. 26 - A vehicle stolen on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Burglary of a storage unit on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street.
Aug. 27 - Burglary of a business on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- St. Louis Park Police assisted Robbinsdale Police in the pursuit of a burglary suspect, who crashed at West 33rd Street and Zarthan Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4900 block of West 40th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.
- Robbery on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 28 - Mask violations on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Wallet theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- A multifamily housing fire on the 5700 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 29 - Burglary on the 8300 block of West Franklin Avenue.
- Mask violations on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- A purse was stolen off a table at an outside dining area on the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Mask violations on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
