Included in the department’s reports Feb. 14-19 were these incidents:

Feb. 14 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 4300 block of Brook Avenue South and the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- House fire on the 2800 block of Quebec Avenue South.

- Stolen check and wallet on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Feb. 15 - Graffiti on the 5700 block of West 36th Street.

- Theft from storage unit on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

Feb. 16 - Stabbing threat on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

- Theft from vehicle and damage to property on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.

- Domestic assault with gun on the 4700 block of West 16th Street.

Feb. 17 - Burglary report on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.

- Pliers thrown through apartment window on the 3500 block of Huntington Avenue South.

- Package theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Suspicious person attempting to enter home on the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.

- House fire on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

- Mail theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Burglary of dwellings on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Feb. 18 - Damage to vehicle on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Broken window and theft from auto on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Broken window and duffel bag stolen on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Feb. 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

- Pistol stolen from vehicle glove compartment on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Outside fire on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

