Included in the department’s reports Feb. 14-19 were these incidents:
Feb. 14 - Vehicle theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 4300 block of Brook Avenue South and the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- House fire on the 2800 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Stolen check and wallet on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
Feb. 15 - Graffiti on the 5700 block of West 36th Street.
- Theft from storage unit on the 3900 block of Meadowbrook Road.
Feb. 16 - Stabbing threat on the 5100 block of West 35th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft from vehicle and damage to property on the 5100 block of Park Glen Road.
- Domestic assault with gun on the 4700 block of West 16th Street.
Feb. 17 - Burglary report on the 6400 block of West 33rd Street, the location of St. Louis Park High School.
- Pliers thrown through apartment window on the 3500 block of Huntington Avenue South.
- Package theft on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Suspicious person attempting to enter home on the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- House fire on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Mail theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Vehicle fire on Highway 169.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Burglary of dwellings on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 18 - Damage to vehicle on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Broken window and theft from auto on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Broken window and duffel bag stolen on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Feb. 19 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Pistol stolen from vehicle glove compartment on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Outside fire on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
