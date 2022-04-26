Included in the department’s reports April 10-16 were these incidents:

April 10 - Ignition and passenger side door locks drilled out of a vehicle on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on West 32nd Street.

April 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway and the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Failure of a predatory offender to register or verify an address on the 3200 block of Aquila Lane South.

- Individual in a nursing home on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway reported that $200 in cash had been stolen from her wallet and purse.

April 12 - Two males with guns forcibly removed items from a victim’s pockets and rifled through their vehicle, stealing a purse, credit cards and an iPhone 11 during a robbery on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Catalytic converter theft in progress on the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2800 block of Florida Avenue South, the 7500 block of Highway 7 and the 2800 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

April 13 - Vehicle window smashed out and ignition damaged on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.

- Pedestrian struck by vehicle in crosswalk on the 3800 block of Grand Way at slow speed and sustained an injured foot.

- Theft of parts from a moped on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

April 14 - Theft from trailer on the 7400 block of West 27th Street.

- Grenade in a home located during cleanup after a death on the 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

- Purse theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

April 15 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7200 block of Walker Street and the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.

- Snapchat picture of student with a toy gun on the 2000 block of Texas Avenue South, the location of St. Louis Park Middle School.

- Attempted motor vehicle theft with damage to an ignition on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Burglary on the 6900 block of West 23rd Street.

- Scam with loss of $2,500 on the 8600 block of Highway 7.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.

April 16 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Basswood Road.

- Arrest relating to fight between two adult males on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments