Included in the department’s reports Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 were these incidents:
Dec. 27 - Suspects fled from the scene of a hit-and-run accident on Highway 100 on foot. Police impounded their vehicle.
- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Minikahda Court.
- Burglary on the 3700 block of Texas Avenue South.
Dec. 28 - Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of West 34th Street.
- Vehicle fled from officer on West 37th Street.
- Tools stolen from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Debt cards stolen from a vehicle on the 2300 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Theft from a vehicle and garage on the 2800 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Fraud with a $1,500 loss on the 2900 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Package stolen from mail room on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Garage door opener and keys stolen from an automobile on the 1400 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Driver pulled out of vehicle at knife-point during a robbery on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard. Airpods stolen.
Dec. 29 - Vehicle fled from a traffic stop on Texas Avenue South.
- Damage to the back window of a company van on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South.
- Damage to vehicle window on the 9000 block of West 31st Street.
- Entry door glass shattered on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Weapon violation on Highway 100 South.
- Burglary in progress on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. Criminal complaint issued against suspect.
Dec. 30 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Utah Avenue South.
- Threats on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Multi-family residential fire on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Arrest of male believed to be driving a stolen car on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Jan. 1 - Smoke inside a building on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Weapon violation on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue South.
Jan. 2 - Threatening text messages on the 2700 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Threats on the 2700 block of Vernon Avenue South.
- Fraud with a $720 loss on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Smoke inside building on the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
