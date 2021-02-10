Included in the department’s reports Jan. 24-30 were these incidents:

Jan. 24 - Motor vehicle theft on the 7500 block of West 27th Street and the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Fraud with an estimated loss of $14,500 on the 2600 block of Quentin Avenue South.

- Vehicle fled when stop attempted on the 6500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of more than $2,000 on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

Jan. 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Cab rider assaulted taxi driver as he did not want to pay the fare on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South.

Jan. 26 - Vandalism to a vehicle on the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

Jan. 27 - Construction trailer stolen on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

- Theft of TVs and a watch during a burglary on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

Jan. 28 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South and the 5600 block of Camerata Way.

- Wallet stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of West 31st Street.

- Purse stolen from an auto with glass broken on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Jan. 29 - Damage and theft from multiple vehicles on the 5700 block of Highway 7.

- Assist Hopkins Police on a stolen vehicle in which three individuals fled on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

Jan. 30 - Vehicle damage on the 7500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 7700 block of West Lake Street.

- Theft of a snowblower and ski equipment from a detached garage on the 2600 block of Joppa Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Burglary of an attached garage on the 4000 block of Basswood Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of West Lake Street.

