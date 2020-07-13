Included in the department’s reports June 28 to July 4 were these incidents:

June 28 - A bullet hole on a vehicle door on the 7500 block of Highway 7.

- Two stolen vehicles on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Domestic assault on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Two vacuums stolen on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.

June 29 - Catalytic converter theft on the 3300 block of Yosemite Avenue.

- Damage and theft of washing machines on the 6000 block of West 35th Street.

- A slashed tire on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

- A threat to a property manager after an incident involving illegal dumping on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

- A vehicle stolen from an underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- A catalytic converter stolen on the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Criminal sexual conduct on the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue.

- Two incidents of burglary and vehicle damage on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue.

June 30 - Interrupted garage burglary on the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue.

- A road rage incident resulting in a crash involving property damage, a house fire and an order for protection violation at West 18th Street and Louisiana Avenue.

- Vehicle theft on the 7000 block of West Lake Street.

- A resident claimed to have been hit by an administrator during an argument on the 7900 block of West 28th Street.

- Assault on the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue.

- Theft of a construction company’s trailer on the 6500 block of West Lake Street.

July 1 - Garage burglary on the 7300 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- A business door broken on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 7300 block of West Franklin Avenue.

- A man reportedly punched another man over debt owed on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Items valued at $350 were stolen from a vehicle in an underground garage on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- A dog bite on the 3300 block of Dakota Avenue.

July 2 - Residential burglary on the 1600 block of Utah Avenue.

- Two vehicles stolen on the 1600 block of Utah Avenue.

- Garage burglary on the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

- Pallets stolen on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of funds on the 4400 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

July 3 - Theft of a vehicle on the 3000 block of Blackstone Avenue.

- Police stopped a stolen vehicle at West 28th Street and Maryland Avenue driven by a male with a warrant outstanding for second-degree assault.

July 4 - A detached garage fire on the 2900 block of Idaho Avenue.

- A possible drowning on the 6600 block of Eliot View Road.

- A trailer with snowmobiles inside stolen on the 6400 block of West Lake Street.

