Included in the department’s reports March 6-12 were these incidents:
March 6 - Truck stolen from parking lot on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
March 7 - Theft of aquarium supplies on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Purse stolen from vehicle on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.
- Outside fire on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.
March 8 - Arrest for possession of a firearm without a permit and narcotics during a traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue.
- Fleeing during an attempted traffic stop on Excelsior Boulevard, with the vehicle reported stolen.
- Vehicle theft and credit card theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block o Park Glen Road.
- Shoplifting of Apple iPad Pro on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
March 9 - Burglary at storage center on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft of a gun from an apartment on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Vehicle fled on West 37th Street after an attempt to stop it relating to a shoplifting report.
March 10 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 8800 block of West 34th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street and the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Shoplifter arrest on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Fleeing from a traffic stop on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
March 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
- Multiple reports of theft at storage units on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Wallet stolen from vehicle with window smashed on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot on Nevada Avenue, with a firearm and narcotics recovered.
- Arrest relating to a warrant, with a gun and MDMA located in a vehicle on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
March 12 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road, the 2400 block of Highway 100 South and the 3000 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Burglary at a dealership on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Alabama Avenue South.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.