Included in the department’s reports March 6-12 were these incidents:

March 6 - Truck stolen from parking lot on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

March 7 - Theft of aquarium supplies on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Purse stolen from vehicle on the 3000 block of France Avenue South.

- Outside fire on the 1300 block of Idaho Avenue South.

March 8 - Arrest for possession of a firearm without a permit and narcotics during a traffic stop on Louisiana Avenue.

- Fleeing during an attempted traffic stop on Excelsior Boulevard, with the vehicle reported stolen.

- Vehicle theft and credit card theft on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 4300 block o Park Glen Road.

- Shoplifting of Apple iPad Pro on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

March 9 - Burglary at storage center on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft of a gun from an apartment on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Vehicle fled on West 37th Street after an attempt to stop it relating to a shoplifting report.

March 10 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 8800 block of West 34th Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of Cambridge Street and the 400 block of Ford Road.

- Shoplifter arrest on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Fleeing from a traffic stop on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

March 11 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.

- Multiple reports of theft at storage units on the 5000 block of Highway 7.

- Vehicle theft on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Wallet stolen from vehicle with window smashed on the 6300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle and on foot on Nevada Avenue, with a firearm and narcotics recovered.

- Arrest relating to a warrant, with a gun and MDMA located in a vehicle on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

March 12 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Park Glen Road, the 2400 block of Highway 100 South and the 3000 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.

- Burglary at a dealership on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Alabama Avenue South.

