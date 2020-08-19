Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Aug. 2-8 were these incidents:

Aug. 2 - Criminal sexual conduct was reported. Police listed the address as protected data.

- A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on the 2000 block of Utah Avenue.

- Police made a domestic assault arrest on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Aug. 3 - Damage to a rent drop box on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Aug. 4 - Burglary involving the theft of $200 in coins from laundry machines on the 8800 block of West 36th Street.

- A cell phone was stolen from a purse on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- A swimmer hit their head on a diving board on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive, the location of the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park.

- A catalytic converter stolen on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- An assault on the 2800 block of Texas Avenue. Police located a cell phone at the scene.

- Two individuals fled as police responded to a burglar alarm on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

Aug. 5 - A 2010 Honda CRV stolen on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

- Domestic assault on the 6100 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A computer was stolen during a burglary on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.

- Incidents of criminal sexual conduct on the 700 block of Park Avenue and the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.

- Driving while impaired and possession of a handgun while under the influence at West End Boulevard and West 16th Street.

- Police recovered a stolen vehicle involved in shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Police recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on suspicion of felony theft and narcotics on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

Aug. 6 - Criminal sexual conduct was reported, with the address listed as protected data.

- A vehicle fled from a traffic stop at Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue.

- A catalytic converter was stolen on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.

- Assault involving a “rolling domestic disturbance” at Highway 100 and Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Property damage involving pry marks to doors on the 6200 block of West 35th Street. No entry was made.

- Prescription forgery on the 7200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Threats on the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue.

- Damage to an entry lock and an attempt to break into a laundry machine on the 6200 block of West 34th Street. Damage to doors on the back of two buildings on the block was also reported.

- Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue.

Aug. 7 - Garage burglary on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- A purse was stolen on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue. Credit cards were reportedly used.

- A physical altercation on the 8800 block of West 36th Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue.

- A fight at a business on the 7900 block of Highway 7.

- A weapons violation involving juveniles and a BB gun on the 3500 block of Texas Avenue.

Aug. 8 - A wallet was stolen on the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

