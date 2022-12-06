Included in the department’s reports Nov. 20-26 were these incidents:
Nov. 20 - Weapons complaint on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Assault on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Kipling Avenue South. An individual took two phones, a coat and a shirt from a work vehicle and used one of the phones to enter a cash app and transfer money.
- Two packages containing video game consoles were stolen on the 3000 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Two arrests relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 21 - Damage to a front window, possibly from a bullet, on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Damage to an automobile window and theft on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Stolen motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Student physically assaulted by a parent on the 6300 block of West Lake Street.
- Package containing boots stolen from a doorstep on the 2700 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Organized retail criminals in a stolen vehicle with methamphetamine, three of whom claimed to have swallowed fentanyl at the time of their arrests on the 8400 block of Highway 7. Criminal charging documents have been issued.
Nov. 22 - Vehicle window broken on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Domestic situation with an arrest and criminal complaint issued on the 8300 block of West 30 1/2 Street.
- Theft of opioid pharmaceuticals on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary and warrant-related arrest on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Two motorcycles stolen from an underground garage on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Suspected narcotics located in back seat of a squad on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
Nov. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Quebec Avenue South.
- Methadone taken from a medication cart on the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Windshield damaged in parking lot on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Felony theft on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 24 - Weapon violation or shots heard on the 4800 block of Vallacher Avenue.
- Theft of wallet with credit card used on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
Nov. 25 - Second-degree assault and threats on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South. Police said officers responded to a call from Minnetonka Police about an assault that occurred in St. Louis Park against a Minnetonka resident.
- Rear window of vehicle smashed with a rock on the 5600 block of Camerata Way.
- Threats over the phone on the 3400 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Credit cards taken from vehicle on the 5000 block of West 36th Street.
- Theft of vehicle left running on the 4600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Arrest relating to shoplifting on the 8400 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 26 - Female attempted to kick in a door on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
- Stolen vehicle recovered on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court, with two arrests made.
