Included in the department’s reports Oct. 2-8 were these incidents:
Oct. 2 - A car hit a building and another car on the 4500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on Cedar Lake Road.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 3900 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
Oct. 3 - Male ran from officers into traffic on Highway 7.
- Occupied stolen vehicle fled on Excelsior Boulevard, with the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot as the occupant fled on foot.
Oct. 4 - Egged squad cars on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Predatory offender with failure to register or verify address on the 3200 block of Aquila Lane South.
- Motorcycle stolen on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Verbal argument over items at a homeless encampment on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 8300 block of Highway 7, with a subsequent arrest relating to a warrant.
Oct. 5 - Theft of an electric scooter on Monterey Drive.
- Weapon violation or shots heard on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from a vehicle in an underground garage on the 1300 block of Utica Avenue South, with credit cards used at department stores.
- Damage to garage door and side exterior door on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Assisted Bloomington Police with a stolen vehicle case. The vehicle fled before officers attempted to initiate a stop on the 6700 block of Walker Street.
- Male arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Cell phone stolen on the 8900 block of Highway 7.
Oct. 6 - Arrest relating to a domestic situation involving a firearm on the 3000 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 6000 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road and the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of West 16th Street.
Oct. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of West 36 1/2 Street.
Oct. 8 - Domestic assault on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Two cases of beef stolen from store by former employee on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
