Included in the department’s reports Jan. 1-7 were these incidents:
Jan. 1 - Fight between acquaintances at a party on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
Included in the department’s reports Jan. 1-7 were these incidents:
Jan. 1 - Fight between acquaintances at a party on the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Felony-level domestic assault on the 2400 block of Decatur Avenue South.
- Head-on vehicle collision involving injuries on Excelsior Boulevard.
Jan. 2 - Burglary of detached garage on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- Assault on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
- Assault leading to an arrest on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Threats involving a firearm on Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Male with a handgun on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Vehicle crashed into a garage and left the scene on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Jan. 3 - Vehicle theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Stabbing death on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road. Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and second-degree manslaughter involving culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man as Gregory Barham, 22. Barham and Poole were married.
Jan. 4 - Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 5900 block of West 16th Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Threats on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the location of Methodist Hospital.
- Wallet theft from vehicle on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Jan. 5 - Collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the 8900 block of Highway 7. Police described an injury as minor.
- Damage to tires on the 7900 block of West 37th Street.
Jan. 6 - Hit-and-run collision involving a school bus on Highway 100 South.
- Theft of a snowblower from garage on the 2900 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
Jan. 7 - Fire on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Individual accused of threatening a roommate with baseball bats on the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.