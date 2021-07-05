Included in the department’s reports June 20-26 were these incidents:
June 20 - Catalytic converter theft on the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
June 21 - Unlocked vehicle stolen from parking lot on the 2600 block of Alabama Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 400 block of Ford Road.
- Packages stolen from mail room on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue.
- Cell phone theft on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A dryer caught fire in a residential unit on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
June 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 7300 block of West Franklin Avenue, the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue, the 3400 block of Yosemite Avenue and the 3300 block of Sumter Avenue.
- Failure of predatory offender to register or verify address on the 1600 block of Colorado Avenue, the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue, the 2000 block of Ridge Drive, the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road, the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue, the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue, the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue and the 2600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
June 23 - Blackmail report on the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 1600 block of Texas Avenue.
- Residential burglary on the 4200 block of Wooddale Avenue.
- Juveniles throwing rocks damaged windows on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Failure of predatory offender to register or verify address on the 3200 block of Colorado Avenue.
June 24 - Burglary on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue.
- Vehicle stolen on the 1800 block of Quentin Avenue.
- Motorcycle stolen from a parking lot on the 7300 block of West 22nd Street.
- Family friend stole guns from a house on the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue.
- Assist Robbinsdale Police in a stolen-vehicle pursuit on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Catalytic converter stolen on the 7800 block of Minnetonka Boulevard and the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Failure of predatory offender to register or verify address on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue.
June 25 - Male fled on foot on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Vehicle fire on Highway 100 South.
- Failure of predatory offender to register or verify address on the 3600 block of Lynn Avenue.
- Theft of keys on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of wallet and fraudulent debit card use on the 5000 block of Highway 7.
June 26 - Tire slashed and running board damaged on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Robbery of phone and $200 on the 3400 block of Zarthan Avenue.
- Male pulled gun on an employee and demanded money from the till on the 6300 block of West Lake Street.
- Individual pointed gun at a cashier on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard. No money was reported stolen.
